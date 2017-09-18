Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's filmi dreams are trashed. Here's why...

Two prominent film associations cancel membership of rapist and adopted daughter
Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and daughter Honeypreet, who produced and starred in the self-promotional MSG: The Messenger series, won't be able to make films anymore. First, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) cancelled his life membership, and now Honeypreet has been sent a termination letter.
Earlier, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had cancelled the Dera chief's membership. With both Ram Rahim and his daughter kicked out of two leading cine organisations, their future in the movie business is all but over.
The IFTDA circular
In the past, the duo had taken a keen interest in entertainment. Honeypreet had worked as a heroine in a couple of films produced and directed by them. Mid-day reached out to IFTDA but they remained unavailable for comment.
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
