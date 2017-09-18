Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's filmi dreams are trashed. Here's why...

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and daughter Honeypreet, who produced and starred in the self-promotional MSG: The Messenger series, won't be able to make films anymore. First, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) cancelled his life membership, and now Honeypreet has been sent a termination letter.

Earlier, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had cancelled the Dera chief's membership. With both Ram Rahim and his daughter kicked out of two leading cine organisations, their future in the movie business is all but over.

The IFTDA circular

In the past, the duo had ta­k­en a keen interest in entertainment. Honeypreet had wor­ked as a heroine in a couple of films produced and directed by them. Mid-day re­a­ched out to IFTDA but they remained unavailable for comment.