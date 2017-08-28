Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sentencing: Rohtak Police deploy tight security ahead of hearing



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Ahead of the court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim today, Inspector General (I.G.) of Police, Rohtak Navdeep Singh said a total force deployment of 1,500 policemen, 500 from other districts and 23 paramilitary companies are deployed at Rohtak¿s boundaries.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We have taken strict security arrangements and we have deployed security forces beyond the boundary of the Rohtak district as well."

Navdeep Singh also said that the city has been provided with a different kind of security, adding, "We have also provided different arrangements for the media, so that they can do their work and we can provide them with enough security."

Talking about the different security arrangements, Singh said that in static areas, they have mobile parties that will work in any kind of eventuality.

On being asked about Ram Rahim's supporters creating ruckus after the judgement, Singh said, "We haven't received any intelligence input about followers waiting outside the Rohtak city," adding that they are monitoring everything.

He also said that the judges and lawyers have been provided with tight security as well.

Speaking on the same matter, Rohtak Superintendent of Police (S.P.) Pankal Nain said that the Rohtak Police is on alert, while they have also got the support of paramilitary services.

Talking about the security, Nain said, "All roads to the Sonaria Jail have been sealed and the morale of the police is pretty good," adding that there are no reports of followers planning anything.

Nain also said that there is a tight security for the media.

SP Nain also said, "Few people were arrested yesterday. Few were arrested earlier. And we are taking a strict action against anybody trying to create a ruckus."

He also stated that there is no mass mobilisation.

The past few days in Panchkula, Sirsa and the neighbouring areas have witnessed a volatile situation, after the Dera Chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape charges levied on him.

The court proceedings against the rape convict are scheduled to take place around 2:30 p.m. today.

Earlier, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu had revealed that 52 cases were registered so far and 926 arrests were made.

Following the instances of violence, arrangements were made for the sitting of a CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim.

People vacated the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in the Bajenka village and the whole premises are being inspected by the police and the Army located in the Sirsa district of Haryana.