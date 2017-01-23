Gurudas Kamat blames Sanjay Nirupam for MLA Krishna Hegde's move to BJP

After former Vile Parle MLA joins saffron party, angry Gurudas Kamat tweets about Mumbai president Sanjay Nirupam’s high-handedness; Rahul Gandhi says will look into problem

All is not well in the Congress. Barely a week after senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat washed his hands off the BMC elections, former Vile Parle MLA Krishna Hegde joined the BJP late last night. Hegde is said to be a close aide of former MP Priya Dutt.

Hegde joined the saffron party in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar.

Following Hegde’s decision to quit Congress, Kamat took potshots at city president Sanjay Nirupam on Twitter, blaming for him all the troubles plaguing the party. "ExMLA Krishan Hegde quits @INCIndia to join BJP. NO attempt to stop him OR others who left from @sanjaynirupam own constituency North Mumbai," Kamat tweeted.

In his next tweet, Kamat said, "Seems a deliberate attempt by Nirupam and Mohan Prakash to drive out people while @officeofRG is busy with UP&other elections? @ahmedpatel."

Following Kamat’s outburst, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi deputed senior party leader Bhoopinder Hooda to organise a meeting to resolve all the differences within the party.

Confirming the same, Kamat said, "@OfficeofRG just informed me, he has deputed ExHaryana CM BhoopinderHooda to resolve matters in @MumCongress, who will meet all on Jan 25."

