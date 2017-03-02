Gurudas Kamat just won't leave Sanjay Nirupam alone



Gurudas Kamat

The battle for the civic polls may well be over, but internal strife within Congress rages on. Now, despite its poor performance, former city Congress chief Gurudas Kamat has thrown down the gauntlet at current city unit president Sanjay Nirupam.



Sanjay Nirupam

'Discuss it in open'

On Wednesday, Kamat challenged Nirupam to a public debate about the party's poor performance in the BMC polls where party workers would be present. In a statement, Kamat claimed that Nirupam had been feeding "false information to party high command" that he (Kamat) was primarily responsible for the party's poor show.

He then challenged Nirupam that instead of blaming him through media or complaints to the high command, Nirupam should come out in the open and discuss the defeat, the campaign strategy and other related topics. "Issues could be discussed in a closed door meeting or in a big hall like Shanmukhananda, or even an open ground, so that Congress workers are able to make up their mind rather than getting confused," said Kamat.

'Who is Kamat to ask?'

Though Nirupam has already submitted his resignation, he has blamed Kamat for the defeat and stated in his report to Rahul Gandhi that Kamat and other warring leaders had failed in getting even their own candidates elected. His resignation has not been accepted as the high command is expected to deal with Mumbai woes only after the UP polls. Kamat, however, has demanded that the resignation be accepted immediately as Congress would lose its remaining base in the city if Nirupam continues any longer.

In response to Kamat's challenge, Nirupam strongly defended himself and said, "Who is Kamat to ask me to hold a meeting? Senior party leaders will assess and decide.

Only Delhi bosses can direct me, not others like Kamat," Adding, "Can anyone demand a meeting by issuing a statement in the media? The party bosses know who has worked against the party's interests. Let Delhi examine if the Congress lost polls or if some people worked to ensure the defeat."