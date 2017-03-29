Gurugram: Shiv Sena workers force 500 meat shops to shut down during Navratri



Over 200 Shiv Sainiks in Haryana shut down 500 meat and chicken shops in Gurugram owing to the nine-day Navratri period.

As is known, the nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga. Media reports claimed that the Sainiks served notices to non-vegetarian shop owners and allegedly threatened them to shut outlets every Tuesday in the future.

“We have served notices to hotels, dhabas, eateries serving non-vegetarian food, apart from raw meat and chicken shops owners to keep shops shut during Navratri and on Tuesdays. One will have to face consequence in case he does not follow instructions,” Ritu Raj, the general secretary and spokesperson of Shiv Sena Gurugram wing, was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

The report added that the Shiv Sena activists gathered at Palam Vihar. They forced shut meat markets and dhabas there, and later shops in Surat Nagar, Ashok Vihar and Sadar Bazaar among many other areas.

"We have asked customers of KFC to cooperate with us in vacating the place. We have forced employees to turn electricity off inside and pull shutters down for public," Gautam Saini, president of Shiv Sena Gurugram, was further quoted as saying in the report.