Mumbai Crime: Hacker locks woman out of Instagram, Facebook pages; demands ransom



The hacker's message

In a first-of-its-kind case in Mumbai, a woman in her 20s is being held to ransom by a hacker who locked her out of her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The hacker is now demanding money if she wants her social media accounts - and her 9,000 followers - back.



Email alert from FB

She only realised on May 1 that her accounts had been hacked after she got an email alert from Facebook notifying her that her password had been changed. She found she could no longer log in. She then discovered that her Instagram account had also been hacked earlier, but she hadn't received a notification.

The next day, the accused began sending messages demanding money if she wanted her social media accounts back (see pic). On Wednesday, she filed a written complaint with the Cyber Cell in BKC. She showed them the email alert she had received, which mentioned the IP address from which her account had been hacked. She also gave them the mobile number from which she was receiving the texts.

She requested the cops to recover her accounts, particularly on Instagram, where she had cultivated a following of over 9,000 users. "But, they said that all they can do now is to block my account permanently, as the hacker has all my information," she claimed. "We have received the complaint and will look into it," said a cop from the Cyber Cell.