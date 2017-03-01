Hacker uses Mumbai woman's FB, WhatsApp accounts; demands money from her friends

A 30-year-old woman from Parel, last month, registered a complaint with the Kalachowkie police after an unknown person hacked her Facebook and WhatsApp accounts and then started asking her friends for money.

A report in the Hindustan Times stated that, cops have identified the complainant as Nehal Jain, who is a housemaker. She told the police that she had received a link, and after clicking on the same, her account got hacked.

Speaking to the paper, Nehal said, “The accused sent me a link on WhatsApp and asked me to copy and send her back the same link, so I did it as the accused had used the display picture of someone I know closely, so I did it.”

The report added that the accused then hacked her Facebook and WhatsApp accounts and then started asking for money from Nehal’s friends and relatives, who were in her contact list.

“Using my profile the hacker would claim that I am in urgent need of money and would ask them to send the money immediately. One of my friends instantly sent Rs 5,000 to the hacker’s Paytm account thinking that I urgently need money,” she said in her complaint.

On February 8, a pal of Nehal asked her why she wanted money, which is when she came to know that something was wrong.

“When I called up the number, through which the link was sent, the accused threatened me and claimed that no police would be able to arrest him,” Nehal further said in her complaint.

The report added that the Kalachowkie police have booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66 (C) under Information Technology Act 2000.