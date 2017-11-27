Hadiya case: Supreme Court to review Kerala "love Jihad' judgement

The Highest Court had also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the alleged link of love Jihad angle to the case

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the Kerala Love Jihad case, with Hadiya alias Akhila present before it. On the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court had asked Hadiya's father to produce her before it. The Apex Court would likely to know and take on record the opinions of Hadiya.

Hadiya with Shafin Jahan

The Highest Court had also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the alleged link of love Jihad angle to the case. Earlier, Hadiya's father's lawyer said that her statement cannot be taken at its face value, claiming that her mental stability was doubtful and that she was made to say so.

The 24-year-old, Hadiya, has been in the headlines after she converted to Islam, following her marriage to Shafin Jahan. Jahan moved the apex court in September seeking the recall of SC's earlier order directing National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the matter, which has famously been dubbed as Kerala 'love jihad' case.

The case reached Supreme Court after Kerala High Court annulled their marriage. Hadiya's parents have been alleging that her marriage was a case of love jihad or forceful conversion through marriage. Contrary to her parents' take, Hadiya, on Saturday, told reporters that her conversion was not by force.

Regarding the case, Hadiya's father moved a fresh application in the top court on November 21 seeking direction for audio and video recording of the hearing. The NIA has submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the top court in connection with the case.