Hadiya love jihad case: Court frees her from father, goes back to college

A day after the apex court freed her from her father's custody and ordered her institution to allow her to continue her education, Hadiya is back in her college in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, according to reports reaching here. Salem is around 340 km from here.



Hadiya with Shafin Jahan

Born into an Hindu family and named Akhila Ashokan, she converted to Islam after marrying Shafin Jahan, a Muslim. Her father had opposed her marriage and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.

On Monday, Hadiya told the apex court that she wants to meet her husband and does not need any local guardian. She also told the court that she want to continue her education in Salem's Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical Colleges and Research Institute.

