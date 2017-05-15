Hafiz Saeed spreading terrorism in name of jihad: Pakistan

The JuD chief claims that he had been detained to stop him from raising his voice for Kashmiris



Police escort Hafiz Saeed to a court in Lahore. Pic/AFP

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been detained for "spreading terrorism in the name of jihad", Pakistan's interior ministry has told a judicial review board.

Saeed appeared before the board on Saturday and told it that he had been detained by the Pakistani government in order to stop him from raising his voice for Kashmiris. However, the interior ministry rejected his arguments and told the three-member board that Saeed and his four aides have been detained for "spreading terrorism in the name of jihad".

The board directed the ministry to submit a complete record regarding detention of Saeed and his aides - Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid, Abdullah Ubaid and Qazi Kashif Niaz on the next hearing on May 15. The board also sought personal appearance of the attorney general of Pakistan on the next hearing.

The Ministry of External Affairs, India, meanwhile, has said it has not received any request so far for extradition of Saeed, and 1993 Mumbai bombings accused Dawood Ibrahim from the agencies probing them. It said this in response to an RTI query.