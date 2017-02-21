Haldiram's becomes India's biggest snack maker with a turnover of Rs 4000 crore



Pic/YouTube

Indian snack maker Haldiram's, pipped Nestle Maggi, Domino's and McDonald's to become India's largest snack maker after growing 13 per cent, clocking a revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore in FY16.

Mumbai food: Haldiram - the brand leader in Indian snacks

According to a report by The Economic Times, The company has three distinct areas of operations with Haldiram Snacks and Ethnic Foods with that clocked Rs 2,136 crore from the northern region, Nagpur based Haldiram Foods International that caters to western and southern markets with annual sales of Rs 1,613 crore and a much smaller company, Haldiram Bhujiawala, for the eastern market with revenues of Rs 298 crore in FY16."



The founder, Haldiram, the only picture available of him is a portrait

The report further stated, "The Indian snack major is now twice the size of Hindustan Unilever's packaged food division or Nestle Maggi and larger than the India turnover of the two American fast food rivals Domino’s and McDonald’s put together."

The ubiquitous presence of Haldiram as different crunchy snack options often lulls into not realising how big this food empire is. To put things in perspective it can be mentioned that it is India’s biggest brand name in the packaged food industry and is exported to over a hundred countries.



Workers piling heaps of bhujia at the Bikaji factory, Bikaner

The fascinating part is that the beginning of this empire was a humble one that started in a market of Bikaner. But that was over a hundred years ago.

Since then, the founding baron of the empire, Haldiram established the brand as the leader in Bikaner and over the decades his progeny took it to Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi.