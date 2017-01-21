Hamid Ansari invites Mike Pence to visit India

New Delhi: Vice President M. Hamid Ansari on Saturday invited his US counterpart Michael R. Pence to visit India and expressed a strong desire to work collectively for promoting bilateral ties.
"I am confident that under your leadership, our strong and deep relations will scale new heights," said Ansari extending congratulations to Pence, who on Friday assumed office on Friday.
"I look forward to working with you in promoting the common interests of our two nations and peoples and take this opportunity to invite you to visit India at your earliest convenience," added Ansari.
