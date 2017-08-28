Handler of Mumbai police dog dying of cancer wants a shot at saving her

Navnit More, just transferred to Oshiwara police station, wants to go back to the dog squad to save his murder-busting ward Ruby

For years, Ruby has been the best friend of the Mumbai Police in their fight against crime, helping them solve major cases one sniff at a time. But now, in her battle against cancer, she is deprived of the support of her best friend and handler of six years, who was recently transferred to another unit.

Ruby, a six-and-a-half-year-old Doberman, is the Mumbai Police's top dog in crime detection, having solved at least 20 major cases since she joined the force in 2011. Through it all, her handler, Constable Navnit More has been by her side. After spending nearly all her life with him, the canine cop was abruptly separated from More in July, when he was transferred to Oshiwara police.

Her darkest hour

The timing couldn't have been worse — the middle-aged dog is suffering from carcinoma, a type of cancer that affects the skin or the tissue that lines internal organs. With a tumour in her urinal tract, Ruby's condition got very serious, and she had to be operated on in February. Luckily, More was there for her then. But he got transferred on July 27, and ever since, he has been trying to get back to Ruby's side.

She is now undergoing gruelling rounds of radiation therapy. While she has been assigned another handler to care for her, members of the dog squad are of the opinion that Ruby will recover fastest if she can be with More. "Ruby requires care just like a pup to fully recover from the surgery, and the department is doing its best to take care of her. The current handler has been taking care of the canine to help her recuperate. But More was with her since the beginning. His company will mean a lot to her," said one of the handlers from the dog squad.

Transfer request

More has now sought a transfer back to the dog unit. However, he did not wish to comment on the matter, stating only that it was a routine transfer and that is not authorised to speak with the media.

Sources from the police said, "The handler has made an application to the superiors, asking for a transfer back to the dog unit to help the canine recover."

A senior police officer said, "The application will have to be checked."

Ruby is currently recuperating but is still listed as an active service dog. "She has played an important role in cracking at least 20 serious crimes. Each police dog has a service period of 10 years, after which they retire. Ruby still has at least two years left, if she recovers completely," said an official.

For this though, she needs More, said canine expert and breeder Sankalp Sharma. "Dogs have an attachment with their handlers and owners, just like a child-parent relationship. Dogs are more comfortable with the person who has been with them since childhood. When a dog is sick, it is already under tremendous stress. Moreover, if it cannot be with loved ones, it will only add to the stress and make the recovery slower. Dogs are happiest and recover fastest when they are around their handler or owner," said Sharma.

Health report

Dr Pradeep Chowdhary, who has been treating Ruby, said, "After the surgery, the dog was discharged from the hospital and is being monitored for recovery." Sources added, "The surgery has been successful, but the dog has to undergo radiation. The handler has been asked to ensure that she is kept dry at all times."

Gem of a dog

>> One of Ruby's most important cases was a brutal murder in Khar East in 2015. Simply by sniffing a slipper at the crime scene, she led the cops to the culprit, a coconut vendor in the same locality

>> The same year, after the rape and murder of a minor girl from Malwani, Ruby helped catch the accused by sniffing the bedsheet in which he had wrapped the body

20

No. of serious crimes Ruby has solved

