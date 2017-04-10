Hanging Kulbhushan Jadhav will be premeditated murder: India



Kulbhushan Jadhav. Screengrab of video

New Delhi: India on Monday said that if Pakistan hanged alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, it will be considered "a case of premeditated murder".

This was stated in a demarche Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar handed over to Pakistan's High Commissioner Abdul Basit.

An official statement said the sentence against Jadhav, who Islamabad says was an Indian intelligence agent, was "awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice".

If the sentence "is carried out, the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder", it said.

The Pakistani military announced earlier that Jadhav had been sentenced to death for waging war against Pakistan.