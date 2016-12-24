Harassed Mumbai Metro guard slaps senior, files complaint

A female Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) security guard posted at the Andheri Metro station has taken matters in hand, and after slapping her senior area security officer for alleged harassment and molestation on Thursday morning, submitted a three-page complaint to the Andheri police station. On Friday evening, an investigation was launched in the matter.

In her complaint, the victim alleged, “Senior officer Vishvas Dudushkar has been mentally harassing me for a long time and also passed lewd comments while I was on duty and he on a routine round-up. He used to mentally harass me by calling on my cellphone after duty was over and speak in an obscene manner, asking me to go out with him. I had avoided his phone calls a couple of times, to which he told me that he wasmy senior and I will have to answer his call whenever. I have saved the records as evidence against him.”

The victim, a Panvel resident, has further told the police, “On December 22, when I was on duty, he again approached me. When I asked him not to talk to me in such a way, but he continued to do so, it became unbearable and in anger, I slapped him. He then fled from there and I went to the Andheri police station to file a complaint against him.” When mid-day contacted Duduskar, the calls and messages went unanswered.

However, senior police inspector of Andheri police, Pandit Thorat, said, “We have received a written complaint in the matter and it is being investigated.”