Harassed over friend's loan, Thane man hangs self

A 27-year-old resident of Thane, Kantu Guddapa Yadavati, hanged himself after he was constantly harassed to pay off his friend's loan of Rs 2 lakh. A case was registered at Vartak Nagar police station after Kantu's parents filed a complaint blaming the accused Rajesh Hargujani and his friend Vikas Pande for the death.

Kantu, who ran an Internet connection business, had been living with his parents and sister at Lokmanya Nagar for the past eight years. He committed suicide on February 12, when his parents were out.

His father Guddapa said, "Vikas Pande, who resides near our locality, was a close friend of my son. As Vikas was in need of cash, one Rajesh Hargujani had given him Rs 30-35 lakh. Around 15 days ago, Kantu was looking very tense. When I asked him what the matter was, he said that Rajesh was harassing him for the money that Vikas had taken."

"On February 4, Rajesh called Kantu to his office near Thane station and asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh on behalf of Vikas. He even threatened Kantu, saying that he was close to D-Company and could go to any extent to get the money back. He forced Kantu to give him in writing that he would pay Rs 2 lakh. Both Vikas and Rajesh are responsible for my son's death," he added.

"We have registered a case. Further investigations are on," said the police.