Hard to believe but true! A look at 5 bizarre incidents involving animals

It's quite unbelievable, a chicken was arrested by the police while crossing the road, a bird exposed his master's secret affair to his wife! We look at 5 odd incidents that involve animals...

Can you believe it? A chicken was arrested! In a bizarre incident in the UK, a chicken was taken into police custody after it was spotted crossing the road in the middle of rush hour.

Police in East Marketgait, Dundee, were called to an incident in which the feathery bird was spotted wandering across the tarmac in the middle of rush hour. Officers managed to capture the lone bird and take it back to the station. (Read more)





Pet bird turns whisle-blower! Parrot exposes husband's affair with maid to wife: If you thought birds were feather-brained, think again. A parrot in Kuwait let slip his owner’s affair with the housekeeper, and that too in front of his wife.

The bird first began repeating the flirty conversations between the man and his lover, arousing his wife’s suspicions.

The woman always had doubts about the alleged affair, but the pet gave her the evidence she needed. (Read more)





Did this alligator want to play a game of golf? Amazing video footage of a massive alligator, almost almost 15-feet-long was captured roaming the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Florida. Charlie Helms, a resident of Florida filmed the unbelievable footage and posted it on his Facebook page on May 25 this year, which was shared on YouTube later.

The video went on to garner over four million views since May 30. (Read more)

Playful lion or vicious beast? Video of an adult male lion lunging at a 2-year-old boy at a zoo in Chiba, Japan had gone viral in June. However, the lion failed to reach infant and managed to collide with the protective glass wall, which was installed around its enclosure.

The zookeepers denied reports that the lion wanted to attack the boy. They said the he would act that way on seeing children and simply wanted to play. (Read more)

This lioness can't breathe! Here's why: A video that is doing rounds on YouTube since September, which appears to be taken by a family of tourists shows a lioness have a go at a dead hippo. She stuffs her head into its anus, manages to pull herself out, and has a go again, where her head gets stuck.

Children's voices echo, "Ewww1" and "disgusting!" (Read more)