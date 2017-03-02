Hard work more powerful than Harvard: PM Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maharajganj. PIC/PTI

Maharajganj: Mocking economists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said "hard work is more powerful than Harvard" as the latest GDP data shows demonetisation did not affect growth rate, rather the figures improved.

"On the one hand are those (critics of note ban) who talk of what people at Harvard say and on the other hand is a poor man's son who through his hard work is trying to improve the economy," he said at an election meeting here.

"In fact, hard work is much more powerful than Harvard," he said. His remark came against the backdrop of Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen terming demonetisation as a "despotic action that has struck at the root of economy based on trust". The government had on Tuesday pegged GDP growth at a higher-than-expected 7.1 per cent for 2016-17 despite the cash blues, which was higher than China's 6.8 per cent for Oct-Dec period of 2016, making India retain the tag of the world's fastest growing economy.

Coming back to electoral politics in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the electorate has already ensured BJP's victory in the first five phases. "I request the voters of the state to give the rest of the two phases as bonus to the party. This is similar to the chillies and coriander leaves, which the vegetable seller gives to the buyer as bonus," he said drawing applause from the crowd.