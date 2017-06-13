Hardik Patel arrested on way to Mandsaur, freed



Hardik Patel

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel was arrested just as he entered Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday on his way to Mandsaur to meet families of the farmers killed in police firing. He was later released.

Hardik Patel and four aides, who were also arrested, were then taken to the Rajasthan side of the border.

"Hardik Patel was stopped at the Nayagaon barrier," Neemuch Superintendent of Police T.K. Vidyarthi told IANS.

"His convoy included 20 vehicles and at least 150 people. Patel and four others were detained while the rest were turned away," Vidyarthi added.

According to Patidar Navnirman Sena General Secretary Akhilesh Katiyar, Hardik Patel left for Mandsaur from Udaipur in Rajasthan. He planned to meet the kin of the deceased farmers along with other farmer leaders.

"Hardik Patel neither sought permission to visit Mandsaur nor was he allowed by the administration. That's why, he was not allowed to go to Mandsaur," District Magistrate O.P. Shrivastava said.

Heavy deployment of police is in place at the Nayagaon barrier on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border.