Harsh Goenka, Atul Kasbekar Nikhil Advani, Alex Kuruvilla dine together



Gaggan Anand, Parveen Kumar Chander, Raakhee Lalwani, Rashmi Uday Singh and Harsh Goenka

It's not everyday that you are seated in a room where your fellow diners are as eclectic as industrialist Harsh Goenka, investor Mahesh Murthy, photographer Atul Kasbekar, publisher Alex Kuruvilla, and film director Nikhil Advani.

And what's more they can be seen picking up their plates and licking them clean quite literally. But that's exactly what happened on Friday evening, as a group of foodies were brought together for the pop-up by chef Gaggan Anand.

The celebrated chef who has been voted Asia's best for three years in a row, was in town for one night, and cooked his famous 'emoji' menu of 19 courses for the lucky 30 or so diners, which included his modern take on classic Indian origin dishes like baingan ka bharta, goat brain, white chocolate pani puri, prawn koliwada, patrani macchi and jalebi, and it is fair to say that he had the guests eating out of his hands.

And after much post-dinner schmoozing with his fans and admirers, the pony-tailed superstar flew out the next morning to Delhi, and will also spend a night each cooking in Chennai and Bangalore, before he returns to Bangkok. And we hear if everything goes according to plan, we might just see a Bollywood film made on the life of the great Gaggan soon. (The Netflix docudrama on him was nominated for an Emmy!)