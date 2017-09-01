Harvey death toll mounts, 2 explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant



A woman walks on a flooded road in Houston

The remnants of tropical storm Harvey drenched northern Louisiana yesterday as it moved inland, leaving behind record flooding that paralysed the US energy hub of Houston, killing at least 38 people and driving tens of thousands from their homes.

Two explosions were also reported yesterday at the flood-hit Arkema SA plant in Crosby, Texas, and a sheriff's deputy was taken to hospital after inhaling chemicals.



Another looks after her nephew at a convention centre in the city, where 10,000 have taken shelter

The company said further explosions of organic peroxides stored on site were possible and urged people to stay away. Arkema said the firm had no way to prevent fires as the plant is swamped by six feet of water due to flooding from Harvey, which came ashore in Texas last week as a Category IV hurricane, knocking out power to its cooling system.



A sergeant hoists a child rescued from Port Arthur onto a Black Hawk helicopter. Pics/AFP, AP

"Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out," it added.

"Remain well clear of the area and follow directions of local officials," The National Weather Service said after the explosions, noting that winds were from the west to the east from 4 to 9 mph.