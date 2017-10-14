Actor Rose McGowan has claimed on Twitter that Harvey Weinstein raped her, clarifying her past comments about being sexually assaulted by an unnamed studio head. McGowan has been vocal in her criticism of Weinstein since the New York Times expose on the studio honcho.



Rose McGowan

She was named among the eight women in the article who allegedly reached a private settlement with Weinstein following an undisclosed incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.



Harvey Weinstein. Pic/AFP

In her tweets, McGowan alleged that Amazon Studios optioned a TV series from her and then killed it after she voiced concern to executives about Weinstein who was behind two of the programmes on the streaming platform, reported Variety. The actor directed a series of tweets at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. McGowan said she finally decided to get her script back but the studio informed her that her show had been killed. Weinstein's representative Sallie Hoffmeister said, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein."