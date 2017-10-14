Actor Rose McGowan has claimed on Twitter that Harvey Weinstein raped her, clarifying her past comments about being sexually assaulted by an unnamed studio head. McGowan has been vocal in her criticism of Weinstein since the New York Times expose on the studio honcho.
Rose McGowan
She was named among the eight women in the article who allegedly reached a private settlement with Weinstein following an undisclosed incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.
Harvey Weinstein. Pic/AFP
In her tweets, McGowan alleged that Amazon Studios optioned a TV series from her and then killed it after she voiced concern to executives about Weinstein who was behind two of the programmes on the streaming platform, reported Variety. The actor directed a series of tweets at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. McGowan said she finally decided to get her script back but the studio informed her that her show had been killed. Weinstein's representative Sallie Hoffmeister said, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein."
Trending video
Amazon suspends vice president
Amazon Studios has suspended Roy Price, vice president of Amazon Studios, from the company following a harassment claim from one of the producers working with the streaming platform. The company also said that it was reviewing options for their projects with The Weinstein Co.
Momoa sorry for 2011 rape joke
Actor Jason Momoa has apologised for a six-year-old joke he cracked about raping "beautiful women" in Game of Thrones. The 38-year-old actor has asked for the forgiveness of his fans and followers for the distasteful comm-ents he made during a Comic-Con panel interaction in 2011, after a clip resurfaced online in wake of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.