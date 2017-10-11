Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress on Wednesday passed an unanimous resolution seeking the elevation of Vice President Rahul Gandhi as the party President.
The resolution, passed in the presence of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath (who is in charge of party affairs for Haryana), former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar and Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chaudhary, urged Congress President Sonia Gandhi to elevate Rahul Gandhi as the party chief.
Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI
Hooda moved the resolution, which was seconded by Tanwar, Chaudhry and Rajya Sabha member and former union minister Kumari Selja.
Nearly 200 newly elected delegates endorsed the resolution for Rahul Gandhi's elevation.
Kamal Nath termed the resolution as "historic". He said Rahul Gandhi's elevation would infuse new energy in the Congress.
