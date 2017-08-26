Haryana government to recover violence damages from Dera properties



A bike burn in violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula. Pic/AFP

The Haryana government said on Friday that the cost of damage caused during violence by Dera Sacha Sauda activists in the aftermath of the conviction of sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would be recovered from the properties of the sect.

"The amount of compensation will later be recovered from the property of Dera Sacha Sauda," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state government to provide a list of properties of the sect so that cost of damages could be recovered from the sect management.

The Chief Minister, who is under fire from all quarters for the handling of the Dera chief case verdict despite advance information, stated that his government would provide full compensation within a week to those persons whose property was damaged during disruption of peace by anti-social elements.

Khattar continued to blame anti-social elements for the violence instead of directly blaming the Dera activists for the mayhem that left 30 people dead and nearly 250 injured. The CBI special court in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, held the sect chief guilty in the case of rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples. The quantum of sentence will be announced on Monday.