Haryana Minister: Throw out of India those supporting Gurmehar

New Delhi: Haryana's Sports Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said those who are supporting Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur for her campaign against the ABVP, were pro-Pakistan and should be thrown out of the country.

People supporting #GurmeharKaur blaming war for her #Kargilmartyr father are Pro #Pakistan should be throughnout of #India. — ANIL VIJ Minister (@anilvijminister) February 28, 2017

"Those who are supporting Gurmehar Kaur are all pro-Pakistan. Such people have no right to live in India and they should be thrown out of the country," the Minister, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, told the media.

The Lady Shri Ram College student launched a social media campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's student organisation, in the aftermath of the February 22 violence at the Ramjas College on the Delhi University campus.

The ABVP activists have been accused of assaulting students and teachers.

Facing death and rape threats, and criticism from several quarters including union ministers, Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a slain Army officer, on Tuesday announced withdrawing the campaign.