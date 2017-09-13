Haryana police arrive at Ryan International school HQ in Mumbai

Investigating the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, the Haryana cops questioned four school officials, but could not speak to CEO Ryan Pinto as he was not present



Haryana Police at the Ryan International School, Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

The investigation of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur’s murder has brought the Haryana Police from Gurugram to Mumbai, where the Ryan group of schools has its headquarters. Two Haryana officers arrived at the Ryan International School campus at Kandivli yesterday to question the school management and gather documents for the probe.

Police Inspector Madan Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Harbir Singh from Haryana Police entered the Thakur Village school around 11.45 am. They left at 7.30 pm, after questioning four school staffers, including manager Prem Shethy. However, Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan International Group, was not present. Sources said the cops might return to the school today to question more officials.

As per protocol, the outstation cops were escorted by the local police. Anil Mane, Senior Inspector of Samtanagar police, accompanied them to the school and left them there under the protection of three of his constables. The constables stood guard outside the cabin where the Haryana cops conducted their investigation.

The case

On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur was murdered in the toilet at Ryan International School, Gurugram. He was allegedly killed by a bus conductor who was trying to sexually assault him.