

Alan Hsiung and Roy Wadia

Hats in the air!

In these times of doom and gloom, here's a heart-warming story. When Bangkok-based communications and advocacy expert, erstwhile Mumbai boy Roy Wadia, who heads the Asia-Pacific communications for the United Nations Population Fund, posted a moving tribute to his partner of 28 years, Alan Hsiung, an IT professional and a chartered accountant, on the occasion of their anniversary, there was a veritable avalanche of congratulations and hats in the air on social media.

"We met on April 20, 1989 as undergrads at the University of Georgia — and have been together ever since — even though we've spent half that time long-distancing, from 200 miles to half a world away," says the grandson of film pioneer JBH Wadia, and son of advertising icon Nargis Wadia, and brother of the late filmmaker and LGBT activist Riyad. Describing their marriage after 19 years of being together as the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle being put in place, he says the two had not realized how much they missed societal acceptance and equality until they actually had it.

"We ask anyone who feels that being LGBT means not being happy, not to give up, to persevere and accumulate support through a network of friends and family who can see you through tough times. I know for many this is very, very difficult — but if you aren't true to yourself, ultimately, life really cannot be lived to the fullest."

See what we mean about a heart-warming story?

Too much information?

Even in the era of hyper social media activity and 'letting it all hang out', friends of this former actress-turned-SoBo socialite, said to be essentially a sweet, simple girl, but a bit out of her depth in her new circumstances, are a bit alarmed by her recent posts which allude to the souring of a relationship. The lady, who married a well-heeled businessman from an erstwhile leading industrial clan, has been commenting in a bizarre way (in highly convoluted grammar and syntax) for the past few days about love and heartbreak.

"We had heard that her spouse was said to be a tad too close with his uncle's glamorous and high-profile estranged wife," says a source. "But the fact that she's been posting these strange comments is making people think the worst. Her friends ought to advise her against so much candidness," says the source. "Besides, can someone please install her spell check please?"



Raj Sethia, Bina Ramani, and Mahesh (Tony) Jethmalani

Celebrating Aryama

It is said to have been quite an occasion when senior advocate and one of Delhi's most celebrated intellects, C Aryama Sundaram, known for his work in high-profile corporate, constitutional and media cases turned 60 this week. Guests included the cream of Delhi society, along with many who'd flown in from Mumbai, Bangalore, and London for the party, which had a Moghul theme.



Pramod Kapoor and Parul Sharma

Seen celebrating were the likes of publisher Pramod Kapoor, author-columnist Shobhaa De, communication specialist and budding arts photographer Parul Sharma, senior High Court advocate Mahesh (Tony) Jethmalani, gypsetter and entrepreneur Bina Ramani, and Vikramaditya and Chitrangada Singh of Kashmir, amongst others. And with Rajasthani folk singers, Madhubala look-alike dancers, and a talented percussionist, the elegant soiree is said to have been the bright spark in Delhi's increasingly bland socialscape, we are informed.



Vijay Mallya

Lucky in love

It's not correct to hit a man when he's down so here's something nice about Vijay Mallya, who appears to be currently fighting with his back against the wall to avoid extradition to India. Friends close to him say that though he is at one of the lowest periods of his life, mercifully, his personal life is at one of its peaks. And this is because of the woman by his side, Pinky Lalwani, the young Kingfisher Airlines airhostess, whom he'd fallen in love with and who is currently with him in London.

"He really has lucked out this time around," says a close friend on the condition of anonymity. "Pinky not only looks after him extraordinarily well, caring for all his needs and catering to his whims and fancies, but she also truly loves him," he says. "People assume when there's a young woman on the arm of an older, rich guy, that she's there for the good times, but in this case nothing could be farther from the truth," he says, adding, "She is completely selfless, devoted to him, and has stood by him like a rock during these trying times, with no thought for herself, or her own life. Looks like he's found true love at last."



The Taj’s legendary chef Subhash Arora and Veer Vijay Singh. (Right) Rakesh Sarna

Clubbing together

The weekend saw the second gathering of members of the exclusive Taj Heritage Club, an elite group initiated by Rakesh Sarna, MD of the five-star hotel group, to remember and acknowledge the contribution of their senior management personnel (GMs and above) who gave the best years of their lives to the institution. "There were around 18 of us along with our spouses," says Veer Vijay Singh, who retired recently after almost four decades with the chain. "It began at the pool side at the chain's Bandra hotel, where we met with the group's senior management over a lavish spread and much revelry. There was much attention to detail and many surprises as a description of each member had been carefully printed out and we had much fun guessing who was who," he says. "After which we moved to one of the ballrooms for dessert and dancing".

Incidentally, besides meeting once a year, the group is also afforded certain privileges such as special room rates. "It was a great evening," says Singh, a member of Rajput nobility, who heads a boutique hotel chain based out of Hyderabad now. "In fact, we were saying that between us, there was at least 2,000 years of combined Taj experience that evening!"