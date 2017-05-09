Have not received any show-cause notice from party: BJP MLA

Senior BJP leader and MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, who has been served a show-cause notice by the BJP National Discipline Committee for alleged "anti-party activities", said today that he had not received any such notice.

A day after accusing the state BJP leadership of being "mired in corruption", he said that some people think that they have got by the birth right to rule and to loot but this will not go a long way in the democracy.

He, however, did not name any leader. The MLA said that he had opposed a Bill passed by the state Assembly in a special session recently which grants former chief ministers the status of a cabinet minister.

"I had said it is like feudalism. I opposed it at the time of the passage of the Bill and continue to do so," he said, adding that there was no such legislation in the country which grants the cabinet minister status to former chief ministers.