Have proof of Pak Army hand: India



Congress workers burn the effigy of Pakistan PMâÂÂNawaz Sharif in Jammu yesterday. Pic/PTI

India said yesterday it has "sufficient evidence" that the two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistani Army regulars, and Islamabad has been asked to take action against its Army commanders for the act.

India considers the mutilation of Indian soldiers "a strong act of provocation", ministry of external affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. He added that blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches the blood of the two Indian security personnel.

Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that the Pakistani Army was involved in the mutilation of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), returned to where they came from.

Responding to a series of questions, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated. Basit said he would convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.