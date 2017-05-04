Have proof of Pak Army hand: India

Says blood trail shows killers returned across the LoC
Congress workers burn the effigy of Pakistan PMâÂÂNawaz Sharif in Jammu yesterday. Pic/PTI
India said yesterday it has "sufficient evidence" that the two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistani Army regulars, and Islamabad has been asked to take action against its Army commanders for the act.
India considers the mutilation of Indian soldiers "a strong act of provocation", ministry of external affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. He added that blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches the blood of the two Indian security personnel.
Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that the Pakistani Army was involved in the mutilation of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), returned to where they came from.
Responding to a series of questions, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated. Basit said he would convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.
'ISI agent' arrested
The Uttar Pradesh ATS yesterday arrested a suspected ISI agent, Aftab Ali, from Faizabad and nabbed another for questioning.
Pak kids sent back
Around 50 Pakistani students, visiting India at the invitation of an NGO, were sent back yesterday after the Centre advised it against hosting them.
Militants loot 2 banks in 2 hrs
Suspected militants yesterday targeted two banks in south Kashmir's Pulwama district within a span of two hours and decamped with several lakhs of rupees.
