HBSE 12th Results 2017: Haryana Board 12th Result 2017 declared, check bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) have declared the HBSE 12th Results 2017 today (May 18) at 4 pm on the official site bseh.org.in. However, you can check it on haryana12.jagranjosh.com.

The Haryana Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - bseh.org.in

Since the official website will have a lot of traffic, it will be easier for you to check your results on the site and steps given below.

Here are few steps to check your result

Enter the required details i.e Roll Number, Mobile number etc.

Click on the button submit

View and download HBSE 12th Results 2017 for future reference.

The Board of School Education Haryana was established to monitor and regulate the Secondary and Higher Secondary education n the State of Haryana. The board conducts the matriculation, Middle school and 10+2 level vocational courses.