HC allows Pepsi, Coca Cola to draw water from TN river, locals stage protests

Madurai: The Madras High Court yesterday allowed Coca Cola and Pepsi to draw water from a river in Tamil Nadu for their bottling plants but the lifting of the ban triggered protests by locals who stood knee-deep in the river.

In a relief for the Cola majors, the Madurai bench of the court gave them permission to draw water from the Thamirabarani river for their bottling plants in Tirunelveli district for manufacturing soft drinks besides packaged drinking water.

Dismissing a PIL filed by DA Prabakar, a consumer activist, and one Appavo, a division bench lifted the ban earlier imposed by the court on the firms for drawing water from the river. The court had given the interim injunction in November last year.