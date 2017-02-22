HC orders NRI doctor to pay Rs 15,000 per month to daughter who stays with estranged wife



The Bombay HC has ordered an NRI doctor to pay Rs 15,000 per month as maintenance to his 13-year-old daughter. The latter resides with the doctor's estranged wife in Pune.

According to a report in Times of India, a division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai felt that the daughter too had the right to live in the same comfort as her father, who practices medicine in the United Kingdom.

"The daughter is studying in a public school in Pune. Fees must have substantially increased (since 2009). In addition to the school fees, the daughter will require substantial amount for purchase of books and other equipment, tuition fees, fees payable for extra-curricular activities and school bus fees," the judges were quoted as saying in the report.

"Apart from that, the members of the family of the husband are entitled to maintain the same lifestyle that he is enjoying," the judges went on to explain.

The report mentioned that the doctor in question, Dr Sameer Patil, felt that since his former wife Seema Patil was an engineer working with a salarly of around Rs 1 lakh a month, and her daughter's tuition fee was around Rs 34,000 per year, his estranged wife could pay for it.

The court however pointed out that Dr Sameer earned around 2,800 UK pounds per month. Thus, the maintenance amount was just around 10 per cent of his salary.