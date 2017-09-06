HC asks SSP, why there has been no action against Radhe Maa



The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice against the SSP of Kapurthala district asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to act on a complaint against self-styled 'godwoman' Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa.

The single bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary passed the directions against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on the complaint filed by Phagwara resident Surinder Mittal.

The matter will now be heard on October 13. "The high court issued show cause notice to Kapurthala SSP as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for the intentional disobedience of the (earlier) court order," counsel for the complainant Krishan Singh Dadwal said today.

Phagwara-based Surinder Mittal had lodged a complaint against Radhe Maa, seeking registration of a case against her in 2015 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, threatening and other offences under the IPC.

Dadwal claimed that when no action was taken by police, complainant Mittal approached the high court, seeking appropriate directions in the matter.

The then single bench of the high court had directed the Kapurthala SSP to look into the allegations levelled by the complainant, determine if any cognizable offence was made

out and then act accordingly, Dadwal said.

Hel claimed that despite reminding the police about the court order, no action was taken on the complaint by the police.

"But the SSP took no action in the matter," he claimed, adding the complainant approached the high court again in this matter and filed a contempt petition.

