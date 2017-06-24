HC directs notice be served to GJM chief Bimal Gurung over indefinite bandh



The notice follows a PIL challenging the indefinite bandh called by Bimal Gurung. Pic/AFP

The Calcutta High Court yesterday directed that notice be served to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung by all means possible in a PIL challenging the indefinite bandh called by the party in the Darjeeling hills.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T Chakraborty directed the Darjeeling superintendent of police to serve the notice personally to Gurung or send it to his office.

If any of these were not possible, the notice, along with a copy of the petition and the order, be pasted on the walls of Gurung's office, it said.

The process should be videographed so as to ensure that the GJM president is represented in court in the matter, it said.

The bench had on June 16 directed the West Bengal government to ensure normal life in the restive Darjeeling hills, while reiterating earlier orders of the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court declaring bandhs illegal.

The GJM, spearheading the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, adopted a confrontationist stand yesterday with its chief Bimal Gurung threatening to intensify the stir and demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged police firing in the hills on June 17.

Gurung said, “The agitation for Gorkhaland will continue. We have resigned from the GTA. Our one point demand is Gorkhaland."