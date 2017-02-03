HC discharges accused from builder Sunil Lahoria murder case



Sunil Kumar Lahoria was shot dead in 2013 at Vashi

The High Court, on Thursday discharged an accused, in the murder case of Vashi builder Sunil Kumar Lahoria. The accused is also a builder. His lawyers had argued before the court that his name had cropped up only in the fourth dying declaration made by Lahoria.

Lahoria was shot dead in 2013 in Vashi. The Crime Branch investigated the case and later arrested builder Sumeet Bachewar along with main accused Suresh Bijlani.

The police had claimed that Bachewar had several disputes with Lahoria, and he (Lahoria) had taken his name in the fourth dying declaration to his son Sandeep. In the first three declarations Lahoria had only taken the names of Suresh Bijlani and Anurag Garg, the court observed.

The court said there was no evidence against Bachewar apart from the dying declarations the police had, and his visits to the office of Suresh Bijlani, the main accused.

The court also said that in the fourth declaration, names of S P Agarwal, Gajra and Raju Gupta also appeared, and neither of them was made accused by the cops.