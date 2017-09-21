HC extends stay on floor test in TN Assembly

Representational Image
The Madras High Court yesterday extended its stay order on a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly till further directions.
Justice M Duraiswamy gave the order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs belonging to the Dhinakaran camp by the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Monday. There was also no stay on the disqualification of the MLAs.
The judge had on September 14 ordered there will be no floor test till yesterday.
The judge also directed that no poll notification be issued for the 18 Assembly seats falling vacant due to disqualification of the dissident MLAs.
Eight of the 18 MLAs had moved the court yesterday, challenging the action against them under the anti-defection law. The dissident MLAs condemned the Speaker's order as 'unauthorised' and 'illegal' in their individual petitions.
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Bollywood celebs show you colours for Navratri 2017
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport
Birthday special: Chris Gayle and his multiple records in cricket
In Pictures: 17 dreaded on-screen villains of Bollywood
'Ramayan' director's great granddaughter Sakshi's hottest photos