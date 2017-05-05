HC issues notice to varsity after LLB re-evaluation results delayed

Even before getting their degree in law, LLB students of the University of Mumbai have moved Bombay High Court and have filed a writ petition against the delay in the varsity's re-evaluation process.

The move comes after the varsity delayed the declaration of re-evaluation results, forcing many to appear for re-examination without knowing whether they had passed or not. In the first hearing today, the HC sent a notice to the university.

Students who have failed in any of the subjects can apply for re-evaluation. Following the result of the re-evaluation, a student can decide whether to appear for re-examination or not. But, the university failed to declare the re-evaluation results on time, even as the re-examination date -- April 10 -- neared.

However, after many requests, the university postponed the re-examination to April 27. But, several re-evaluation results were pending, forcing students to appear for the re-examination.

"I failed in Administrative Law. My re-examination was on April 28. But, my re-evaluation result was declared a day after. What is the point of applying for re-evaluation? Each re-evaluation application costs student R500," said Priyanka Mhatre, one of the petitioners.

Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council, said, "A student should know whether he/she has passed or failed before they apply for re-examination. Currently, if you fail in any paper, you apply for both re-evaluation and re-examination. This is because, if you wait for the re-evaluation result, you will cross the application deadline for re-examination, leaving you with no option, but to repeat the year."

SB Talekar, advocate for the petitioners, said, "The entire approach of the University authorities is apathetic and against the interests of the student community. At this stage, interim relief cannot be given as examinations have already begun."

When contacted, University registrar, Dr MA Khan, said, "We have not yet received the court notice. Once received, the director of examinations and evaluation will file an appropriate reply."

Director of examinations and evaluations Dr Deepak Vasave said, "There is a major shortage of teachers especially in case of re-checking answer papers. That's why the results were delayed."