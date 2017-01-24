HC pans I-T dept, ED for inaction on Kripashankar Singh



Kripashankar Singh

In what could increase troubles for Kripashankar Singh, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department to look into the allegations against the former state minister in a disproportionate assets case.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Tulsidas Nair, who has claimed that the investigations carried by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the case were full of flaws. Nair told justices Ranjit More and Dr Shalini Phansalkar Joshi that Singh had four PAN cards. The I-T department counsel told the court that two of the cards were not active and he had got one of them in replacement of the other. Justice More questioned, “What have you done as I-T department? What are the provisions as per law for such an act? Isn’t it a crime to hold more than one PAN card? Why haven’t you acted till date?” He asked the department to reply to all the allegations in two weeks.

Nair also pointed out that Singh had huge properties and is suspected of laundering money. Sandeep Shinde, special public prosecutor representing ACB, said ACB had informed ED about the allegations and it was ED’s job to inquire into it.

After this, justice More also served a notice to ED asking it to appear before the court and submit a report about what they had investigated in the matter. The court has kept the matter for hearing after two weeks.