HC rejects Rabia's plea for SIT probe into Jiah Khan's death



Rabia Khan

Actress Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan’s attempts to prove that her daughter was murdered, received yet another blow on Thursday as the High Court rejected the petition filed by her for transfer of investigation from the CBI to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The court cited that the CBI had conducted proper investigations in the case and the trial court should hear the matter.

Also read: Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya slapped with notice for defamatory tweets

Homicidal death?

Rabia had filed the petition mentioning that the CBI was not probing the case properly. She claimed that it was a homicidal death and not a case of suicide as investigated by the agency and submitted some medical practitioners’ statements to support her claim.

Thereafter, the HC had stayed the matter in the lower court.

Delivering the judgement on the petition, Justice Ranjit More and Dr Shalini Phansalkar Joshi said, “We cannot accept that CBI has not carried out the investigation properly in order to find out whether it is a case of suicide or homicide.”

CBI has recorded the statements of the doctors and previous investigation officer and has also probed the ante-mortem injuries found on Jiah’s chin. The investigating agency has explained that the injury marks could be the result of an assault or due to the knots of a dupatta. Citing this fact, Rabia had claimed in court that it was possible that her daughter was murdered.

Will not give up

Reacting to the court’s direction, Rabia said, “I will wait for the detailed copy of the order from HC and will definitely appeal against the rejection. I will not give up as God has bigger plans.”