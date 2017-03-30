HC relief for Shah Rukh Khan in Vadodara railway station incident



A volunteer attempts to revive Farid Sherani after he collapsed. Pics/Yogen Shah



Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday stayed the summons issued to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by the Government Railway Police (GRP) over the death of a man at Vadodara railway station during the promotion of his film 'Raees.' Justice J B Pardiwala stayed the summons, issued by the Vadodara GRP, which had asked the actor to come to its office and record his statement.



Khan has challenged the summons in the High Court. Khan's lawyer Salil Thakore argued that such summons under CrPC cannot be issued to a person not staying within the limits of the police station. After considering his argument, the court stayed the summons and adjourned the hearing to August 4. Fahreed Khan Pathan, a local resident, had suffered a heart attack at the Vadodara Railway Station on January 23 when enthusiastic crowds surged for a glimpse of the superstar. Khan, who was promoting "Raees", had arrived at the station by August Kranti Express from Mumbai.



Shah Rukh arriving at Vadodara where the incident occurred



Pathan subsequently died in the hospital. Some activists had moved a magistrate's court, seeking a criminal case against Khan, and the court had asked GRP to submit a report. No FIR has been filed in the case yet.