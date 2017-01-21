HC slams CBI as Scotland Yard refuses to help probe

The Bombay High Court yesterday said it was “very unhappy” over the pace of progress in Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare murder cases even as the CBI informed the court that Scotland Yard has refused to help in the forensic probe on the ground that there was no pact between the UK and India for sharing such data.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said, “Scotland Yard has informed us that no legal agreement existed between the two countries on sharing of forensic data and hence it will not help by conducting a forensic probe into these murder cases.”

Yesterday, CBI also submitted a report from an Ahmedabad FSL on ballistic evidence related to the murders. CBI, probing Dabholkar’s murder, and the SIT of state CID, investigating killing of Pansare, also submitted separate reports. The bench of justices further adjourned the matter for eight weeks and asked for a detailed reports.