HC stays the cutting of trees for Metro III

The Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed the cutting of trees for the Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) project. Until further orders, no trees should be made away with, the court said.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court by Pervin Jehangir, a resident of Cuffe Parade, claiming that the authorities have made away with 100 trees in the past five to six days.

Senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas also claimed that there was no application of mind while cutting the trees. The court has kept the matter for hearing today asking MMOPL and BMC to reply.