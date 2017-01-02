He was like my brother and also my confidante: Kamal Sadanah on Abis Rizvi



Kamal Sadanah with Abis Rizvi

The last film that Abis Rizvi produced — Roar (2014) – is just one of the things he had in common with his best friend and actor Kamal Sadanah.

“Abis and I were Bandra boys. We knew each other since we were in our teens. His gang and mine were always at loggerheads. Then he fell in love with my sister and they got engaged. Shortly after that, I lost my entire family to a tragedy, and Abis took care of me like a younger brother,” said the ’90s actor who is best known for his film Bekhudi (1992) starring Kajol and Rang (1993).

He added, “We were thick as thieves. Our friends were common, so we always hung out together. He was my family, my brother my confidante. He loved cinema and we made a successful film together. My heart goes out to his parents who have lost both their sons — one to cancer (Saqib Rizvi), and Abis to wrong ideology. I am in utter shock and the pain of losing family has once again come back to haunt me.”