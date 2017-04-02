Headless and limbless body of man found in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha): Headless and limbless body of a man was found in a field at Mardharajpur in Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The corpse was first spotted by the villagers who informed the police.

Unidentified assailants might have killed the man and dumpd it after chopping off his head and limbs in an apparent bid to destroy evidence, said Inspector In-Charge of Polasara police station, Tapaswini Kanhar.

There was no blood stain in the site and the body, police said adding the man could have been murdered about two to three days back before it was dumped.

The corpse was sent to the forensic laboratory in MKCG Medical College here for test, while police scientific team conducted investigation, she said.

Police searched the area to find the limbs and head of the body, but in vain. Police intimated nearby police stations about the episode.