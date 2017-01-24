Headless baby's body found inside Mira Road housing complex

Also read: Headless bodies of woman, daughter found near railway tracks in UP

It was a horrifying experience for the residents of Jhangid Complex on Sunday, when they found the headless body of a baby girl in the society premises. After they informed the Kashimira Police, they searched for the head but could not find it. However, the cops have registered a case against an unknown person.

The body, which was found around 3.30 pm on January 22, had the umbilical cord attached to it.

Senior inspector of Kashimira police station Vilas Sanap said, “A case has been registered under sections 302 and 318 of IPC. Further investigations are on.”