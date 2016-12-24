Headless body: Cops form eight teams to hunt Aarey killer



The field where the body was found; (Inset) Brenden Gonsalves

A day after a headless and naked body of a 23-year-old man Brenden Gonsalves was found from a field in Aarey Colony, the police formed eight special teams to investigate the murder.

Till now, the cops have no clue about the reason behind the murder. Meanwhile, Brenden’s family performed the final rites at St Joseph Church in Oshiwara.

According to police sources, last Monday morning, Brenden went out as usual for a morning walk along with his dog.

He returned after some time and went out again around 7:15am. The footage of the CCTV installed at the entrance of Aarey Colony shows Brenden entering the area but not returning.

During investigation it was also revealed that on Sunday night he had gone out with a friend Laxman Singh to have juice at a nearby stall.

On being interrogated, Singh revealed that Brenden was going through some kind of tension.

Property dispute?

Police said that Brenden’s call data record reveals that a close relative was the last person to call him. It has also been found out that the deceased’s family had some property dispute with a couple of relatives.

An officer from Aarey police station said that the murderer slashed Brenden’s wrists before and after killing him as they have five cut marks. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a family member said Brenden might have been killed over personal rivalry or with the help of black magic.

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector Vijay Owulkar mentioned, “No arrests have been made so far as we are still clueless about the case. Further investigation is on.”