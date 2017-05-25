Navi Mumbai headless torse case: Family to wait longer for remains as DNA test hits roadblock

Cops tried sending DNA samples to Hyderabad after Kalina laboratory said they didn't have the right facilities, but DGP (Legal and Technical) orders that samples will only be tested here



Priyanka was murdered by her husband Siddesh Gurav just five days after their wedding

The investigation into Priyanka Gurav's grisly murder by her husband and in-laws hit a temporary roadblock after officials from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) at Kalina said they did not have the right equipment to conduct DNA examination on the victim's dismembered body parts. However, the Director General of Police (Legal and Technical) has made it is very clear that no samples of Priyanka will be sent outside Maharashtra for conducting the DNA test.

In pictures - Navi Mumbai headless torso case: Horrific details of the brutal murder

Priyanka's family will have to wait until the tests are complete and the reports are out, before they can claim her body and complete the last rites. "We haven't got Priyanka's remains for the last rites yet. We hope that the police will hand it over to us, once the DNA analysis report establish her identity," said Priyanka's sister, Kavita.

Also read - Navi Mumbai headless torso case: Mother-in-law plotted murder

mid-day had reported earlier that the Rabale MIDC police, while investigating the case, found Priyanka's body in three parts, all dumped at different locations. The torso was the first to be found, and was identified as Priyanka's after Kavita saw a mid-day report and identified her Ganesh-Om tattoo on the shoulder.

Third attempt

When the Kalina FSL said they did not have the facility to do a DNA match between the body parts and Priyanka's siblings, the Rabale MIDC police then approached the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) at Hyderabad. In fact, this was third lab they tried, after the central lab at Delhi suffered some technical issues. Priyanka's siblings were also scheduled to fly to Delhi yesterday, but the plan was then cancelled.

Also read - Navi Mumbai headless torso case: Cops recover Priyanka Gurav's head; 1 more arrested

Furious to learn that the samples were to be sent to Hyderabad, DGP SP Yadav said, "Under no circumstances will the police send the samples to any laboratory outside Maharashtra for DNA analysis. The testing has to be done at the Kalina FSL, and if they do not have required kit or expertise, the FSL director should ensure that the same is procured. I will speak to the FSL director on Thursday morning and will ensure that he does the DNA testing at Kalina."

Also read - Navi Mumbai headless torso case: Woman's charred limbs found, family considered committing suicide

Dr KV Kulkarni, director, Kalina FSL, tried to down play the issue stating, "I was at the Mantralaya and I feel there might be some misunderstanding between the investigating police official and the concerned department head from the DNA section. We will do the needful in this case and will ensure that the samples are tested at Kalina."

Money matters

A former director from the state FSL said, "Usually, when these tests come to us from other states, we charge anywhere between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. If the sample is sent to Hyderabad, they will also charge us. In this case, where siblings' DNA need to be matched, it will be a bit difficult, but not impossible."

Also read - Navi Mumbai headless torso case: Husband, in-laws smothered, hacked woman in her sleep

A police officer from Rabale MIDC said, "We will be more than happy to approach the Kalina FSL laboratory than going out of Maharashtra. I will send my officer to discuss the issue with the FSL officials as soon as possible."