Headless torso found in Copenhagen is of journalist Kim Wall



Kim Wall

Danish police today identified the headless female torso found in the Copenhagen waterside as that of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who police believe was killed on a home-made submarine.

"DNA match between torso and Kim Wall," the police said on Twitter, declining to comment further.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen, charged with killing Wall on his home-made submarine, told the court she had died in an accident and that he "buried" her at sea, changing his previous statement that he dropped her off alive in Copenhagen.



Divers from the Danish Defence Command prepare for a dive in Koge Bugt, Copenhagen, where Kim Wall's torso was found. Pics/AFP

The body was found on Monday by a passing cyclist, police said.

Madsen has been charged with ma­n­slaughter of Wall who has been missing since he took her out to sea in his 17-metre submarine on August 10. He denies the charge. He was rescued a day after his UC3 Nautilus sank. Police found nobody else on the vessel.