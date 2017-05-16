The most disruptive cyber attack in the seven-decade history of Britain's national health service propelled a debate over state hospital funding to the centre of the election campaign yesterday.
The NHS, which provides free medical care for all, is a source of pride for Britons, and opinion polls show it is the issue voters care most about, followed by Brexit and the economy. The opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Theresa May's response to the crisis had been poor and "chaotic", and that her Conservative government had failed to invest enough in the health service.
Putin insists Russia is not involved
Beijing: Russia had nothing to do with the massive global cyber attack, Putin said yesterday, criticising the US intelligence community for creating the original software.
"A genie let out of a bottle of this kind, especially created by secret services, can then cause damage to its authors and creators," Putin said, adding, "This has nothing to do with Russia."
0 Comments