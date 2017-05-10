Health of Nigeria's president stokes governance concerns



President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari had warned Nigerians when he returned from nearly two months of medical treatment in London that he was likely to have go back. On Sunday night, he did.

But the manner of his leaving gave cause for concern. The news came minutes after a hastily organised reception for 82 schoolgirls, released by Boko Haram Islamists.

Presidency spokesman Femi Adesina announced that Buhari's doctors would determine how long he was away, making his absence open-ended. "I have absolute confidence that government will run smoothly while I'm away," Buhari wrote after handing over power to his deputy.